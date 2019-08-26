1,804 arrested, 30 NCP vehicles seized in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 1,804 outlaws and seized heavy arms and 30 non-custom paid (NCP) vehicles during several search and strike operations in the district.

Briefing reporters, District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah Khan said the police conducted 348 search and strike operations in the district and arrested 1,804 outlaws wanted by the police in various cases.

He added that 30 NCP vehicles and 127 Kalashnikovs, 12 Kalakovs, 45 rifles, 190 shotguns, 2,295 pistols, 52,397 cartridges, six rocket shells, 30kg explosives, 14 grenades, 917 snatched cellphones, 950kg hashish and 38kg heroin were seized.

The DPO said the operations would continue in the district to ensure peace, security and protection to the citizens. He urged the people to cooperate with the law-enforcement agencies by keeping an eye on the movement of the suspected elements in their surroundings.