‘Hitler’ Modi will have to face consequences: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday said if India attempted to attack Pakistan, it would be the last war between the two countries.

He addressed a rally against Indian oppression in Dhirkot in Azad Kashmir and asserted that there would be no option of conventional war available to Pakistan and warned about the consequences of the possible war with India.

No crops would grow in India in case of an attack on Pakistan, he said adding that the armed forces of Pakistan had been waiting for the day for the last 72 years.

“I’m sure that Modi would not dare attack Pakistan… the resolutions of [United Nations] Security Council have just vanished.”

While strongly condemning Indian unilateral moves in the region leading to instability, Sh Rashid said the crisis in Kashmir had re-emerged by the acts of Nazi Modi.

The minister expressed hope that with the struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Kashmir dispute would resolve.

China is firmly supporting Pakistan… the entire nation is standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army, he added.

Regarding Indian paramilitary forces atrocities, human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in the disputed Himalayan region, the minister said that stringent curfew had been imposed for the last 20 days by the Modi-led Hindu nationalist government.

“There is shortage of food and medicines [in the region],” he said. Meanwhile, another rally was held in Dera Bugti to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.