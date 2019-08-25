German navy aircraft visits Karachi naval airbase

ISLAMABAD: German Navy’s P3C (Long Range Maritime Patrol) aircraft has visited the Naval Airbase PNS Mehran, Karachi.

This goodwill visit by the German Navy aircraft is a manifestation of good bilateral relations and a desire to find new vistas to further strengthen the defense ties between the two navies, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said on Saturday.

Upon arrival at PNS Mehran, German Navy P3C Crew was warmly welcomed by the commanding officer and crew of 28 Maritime Strike Squadron. Visit programme of the German P3C included various professional and social interactions with German crew through table top discussions on professional domains including Maritime Interdictory Operations (MIO), Search and Rescue (SAR), Anti-Submarine Warfare, Surveillance and Aviation Operations training methodologies.

German Navy and Pakistan Navy P3Cs crews along with Pakistan Navy Fleet staff, attended a dinner hosted at German Consulate, Karachi. German contingent also visited maritime and PAF museums to learn about Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force historic achievements. A farewell dinner in the honor of German contingent was also hosted by the Naval Aviation commander.

Visit of German Navy’s P3C aircraft is reflective of maritime partnership between Pakistan Navy and German Navy.