Jail-break escapee held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested a prisoner of Bannu jail-break here on Friday, official sources said. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Kohat city where Inayatullah, a resident of Jangalkhel in Kohat district, was hiding and was arrested. It may be added that Inayatullah was sentenced in a kidnapping case in 2010. He was one of the prisoners who had escaped when the militants attacked the prison in April 2012.