close
Sat Aug 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

Jail-break escapee held in Kohat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 24, 2019

KOHAT: The police arrested a prisoner of Bannu jail-break here on Friday, official sources said. They said that acting on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Kohat city where Inayatullah, a resident of Jangalkhel in Kohat district, was hiding and was arrested. It may be added that Inayatullah was sentenced in a kidnapping case in 2010. He was one of the prisoners who had escaped when the militants attacked the prison in April 2012.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar