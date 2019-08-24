Pak debt surges by Rs11tr in one year

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s total debt and liabilities have skyrocketed and witnessed surge of Rs11 trillion just in one year rule of the incumbent government and stood at Rs40 trillion.

It indicates that the PML-N had increased Rs15 trillion into public debt and liabilities in five years, while the PTI added up total debt and liabilities by Rs11 trillion just in one year. More than 80 percent loan was piled by the PTI in one year in comparison with five years of the PML-N.

The public debt and liabilities stood at Rs29 trillion on June 2018 which have now peaked to Rs40 trillion on June 30, 2019. The latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed that foreign loan stood at $106 billion till last fiscal year.