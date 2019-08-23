Zardari knows how to control a puppet PM

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday reminded the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari how his father used to control the puppet prime minister.

Reacting to Bilawal’s criticism of government’s policies, she advised him not to take refuge behind the Kashmir cause in order to cover up their corruption.

“Great Kashmiris are rendering sacrifices for their right to self-determination. The two families should spare the national cause,” she said.

She told Bilawal that in Naya Pakistan, the law would equally apply to all. She asked Bilawal to meet with Mian Sahab in jail and ask him about the cases he had made against his mother and grandmother during his rule.

“Those who are raising questions about the NAB should explain as to who had appointed its chairman. The issue is not of the NAB but of their corruption. Those, who had rebelled against Bhutto’s vision and tainted Bhuttoism with corruption are now criticising the NAB. Your father and aunt are in the grip of law. None is above the law in Naya Pakistan,” she noted.

She expressed confidence that the country will achieve development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In tweets, she said increase in exports and remittances and visible reduction in imports was a proof that the government was pursuing the right policies.

She said a surge in remittances showed the trust of expatriates in the government's economic reforms, adding this also demonstrated that the government's difficult decisions on the economic front were a step in the right direction.

Expressing satisfaction over reduction in the current account deficit to the four year low, she said the deficit was expected to further reduce by 44 percent in the financial year 2020.

She said the benefits of all these encouraging developments will trickle down to the masses.

She said there will be more glad tidings for the nation in the months and years ahead.