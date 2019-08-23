PHC issues notices in ICU VC case

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has issued a notice to KP governor as chancellor of Islamia College University, chief minister and Higher Education Department in a writ petition challenging notification allowing Dr Habib Ahmad to continue as vice-chancellor of the Islamia College University even after expiry of his three-year tenure.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Waqar Ahmad issued a notice to respondents including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor as chancellor, KP government through secretary Higher Education Department, chief minister through the principal secretary and vice-chancellor, directing to submit comments within three days.

As per the short order, it said the petitioner Dr Dilnawaz, pro-vice-chancellor Islamia College University (ICU), contended that the former VC ICU Dr Habib Ahmad was initially appointed as VC for three years, which expired on July 29, 2019. However, it said the KP governor as chancellor on the recommendation of the chief minister has granted an extension to him, which is contrary to section 12-A of the KP Universities Act 2012.

The court may consider the request of the petitioner to suspend operations on the notification as interim relief if the respondent lawyers remained absent in the case, the order stated. Abdul Latif Afridi appeared for the petitioner and submitted that KP governor as chancellor on the recommendation of chief minister granted an extension to VC, whose term has expired.