Thu Aug 22, 2019
August 22, 2019

PFA approves purchase of 20 new vans

National

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority in its 30th Board meeting approved to purchase 20 new vans to make the function of the authority in a smooth way.

Chaired by the Authority's Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt, the Board meeting also gave nod to new budget for the fiscal year 2019-20. The Authority also gave approval to amend the service regulation of the Authority.

