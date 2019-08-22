PFA approves purchase of 20 new vans

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority in its 30th Board meeting approved to purchase 20 new vans to make the function of the authority in a smooth way.
Chaired by the Authority's Chairman Umer Tanveer Butt, the Board meeting also gave nod to new budget for the fiscal year 2019-20. The Authority also gave approval to amend the service regulation of the Authority.
