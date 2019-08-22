Suspect trying to illegally occupy MPA Jugnu Mohsin’s house, Dera gets pre-arrest bail

OKARA: Central suspect Muhammad Mustafa Mehdi, who fired and tried to illegally occupy independent MPA Jugnu Mohsin’s house and Dera, has got pre-arrest bail.

Three co-accused of Mehdi are being investigated at the Police Station Shergarh, whereas raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused.

Union Council Shergarh’s former chairman Chaudhry Mubashar Hayat and Union Council Qila Deewan Singh’s former chairman Rai Mushtaq Ahmed said Mehdi has developed greed for land. His forefathers gave land to the poor in Shergarh about 150 years ago.

Some time ago, the suspect went to the streets of these houses and demanded price for the land or he would occupy the land.

Mubashar said Mehdi along with his accomplices also went to the house and Dera of Jugnu Mohsin to occupy the land which is registered in his name according to the revenue record.

When contacted, Jugnu refused to comment on the situation.

The Shergarh SHO said Challan against all the accused will be presented in the court after investigations.