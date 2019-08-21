Brazil bus hijacker shot dead by police

RIO DE JANEIRO: A gunman holding a bus load of passengers hostage in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday was shot dead by police, officials said, ending the hours-long hijacking.

Dozens of people were trapped on the bus after it was commandeered by the gunman on a heavily transited bridge connecting Rio with the neighbouring city of Niteroi. At least six people, four women and two men, were freed. Around 31 people had remained on the bus throughout the terrifying ordeal.

Heavily armed police including military and snipers had surrounded the bus as they negotiated with the gunman, who G1 news reported had been armed with a gun, a tazer and gasoline.