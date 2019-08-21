Chinese team discusses CPEC projects with interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Brig ® Ijaz Ahmad Shah said that the security of economic development is extremely essential.

The minister was talking to a Chinese delegation comprising of 12 members headed by Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing who met Federal Minister for Interior and discussed security matters pertaining to CPEC. “To further strengthen cooperation with China in all aspects of our bilateral relations, the security of economic development is very vital” said the minister.

Ministry of Interior is playing a lead role in CPEC security and has established multiple operational and working mechanisms to achieve the desired objectives.

The Joint Technical Expert Working has offered technological assistance on security management of CPEC. The Chinese ambassador put emphasis on increased use of technology in operational matters to ensure efficiency and smooth functioning of projects.

The delegation shared their ideas and future prospects with the minister that were positively welcomed and both sides agreed on mutual cooperation to make sure that CPEC becomes a success.

The security matters pertaining to Gwadar Port and surrounding areas were also discussed and possible measures were proposed.

Ijaz Shah said, “I feel pleased to have talks with Chinese delegation and look forward to even stronger relations between the two countries”. The minister concluded with the promise to ensure effective execution of decided matters for protection and successful completion of CPEC.