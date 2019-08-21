Showing Indian content Pemra warns cable operators of no clemency

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig Tuesday categorically warned cable TV operators of Lahore region of no clemency on Indian channels and Indian content.

During his visit of Pemra Regional Office, Lahore, he told cable operators that strict legal actions will be taken if they were found relaying any Indian channel in violation of orders of Supreme Court of Pakistan and Pemra.

In the wake of current standoff with India on Jammu and Kashmir, representatives of cable TV operators were conveyed that the authority shall not spare any licensee and shall lodge FIRs against such network operators, said a press release issued here.