Rangers, Aberdeen in Cup quarters

LONDON: Rangers eased into the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup with a 3-0 win over third-tier East Fife on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s side have made a fine start to the season, winning eight of their nine games, and were untroubled after Jermain Defoe opened the scoring midway through the first-half. Swedish defender Filip Helander added a second after half-time on his debut. Joe Aribo rounded off the scoring.

Rangers visit Livingston in the last eight. Aberdeen needed a late equaliser from Andrew Considine and extra-time to see off Dundee at Dens Park 2-1 as Sam Cosgrove scored the winner.