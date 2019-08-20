close
Tue Aug 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 20, 2019

Rangers, Aberdeen in Cup quarters

Sports

AFP
August 20, 2019

LONDON: Rangers eased into the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup with a 3-0 win over third-tier East Fife on Sunday.

Steven Gerrard’s side have made a fine start to the season, winning eight of their nine games, and were untroubled after Jermain Defoe opened the scoring midway through the first-half. Swedish defender Filip Helander added a second after half-time on his debut. Joe Aribo rounded off the scoring.

Rangers visit Livingston in the last eight. Aberdeen needed a late equaliser from Andrew Considine and extra-time to see off Dundee at Dens Park 2-1 as Sam Cosgrove scored the winner.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports