Measures taken to ensure safe passage of flood torrent, says SIDA

SUKKUR: Chairman, Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA), Engineer Abdul Basit Soomro, has said all measures are being taken to ensure safe passage of the flood torrent through the Indus River in the province.

The Chairman SIDA reviewed the RN, Baiji, Qadirpur Loop, Shank and OGDCL levees during his visit. Talking to media persons, he said it is being ensured that all levees are capable to sustain flood water. He said the construction of illegal dykes on River Indus would not be allowed and action would be taken against any violation.

The rising water level of River Indus near Kandhkot is posing threat to the embankments. According to reports, the water level is consistently on the rise and has covered 30 feet of the protective levee of Guddu Barrage. The people of nearby villages are being evacuated for safer places from the possible flooding.