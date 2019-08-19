close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
AFP
August 19, 2019

Jordan summons Israel envoy

World

AFP
August 19, 2019

AMMAN: Jordan summoned Israel's ambassador on Sunday in protest over "violations" at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the foreign ministry said. It summoned envoy Amir Weissbrod to voice its "condemnation and rejection of Israeli violations" at the highly sensitive site, where Israeli security forces clashed with Palestinian worshippers last week.

More From World