Mon Aug 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

Shahid excels in Azadi Golf

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Habb turned out to be the amateur net winner in the Azadi Golf Tournament 2019 held here at the Islamabad Club course.

The event, that was held in collaboration with Serena Hotels, saw Rashid Ibrahim and Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi following the youngsters for second and third spots. The exclusive match drew members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries, corporate sector and businessmen who participated with great enthusiasm.The tournament consisted of three categories along with special prizes for the longest drive and closest to pin. The winners were awarded trophies by CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani and President Islamabad Club Golf Course, Jawad Paul.

Results: Amateur Category (net): First: Shahid Habib followed by Rashid Ibrahim and Lt Gen Azhar Saleh Abbasi.

Ladies category: Zeenat Ayesha (first) followed by Alima Amjad

Juniors Category: Winners: Shazmina and Zarmina

Special prize: Longest drive: Syed Amir Gillani Closest to pin: Jawad Paulnt.

