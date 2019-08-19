close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
BR
Bureau report
August 19, 2019

Office-bearers

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Nadir Khan was elected president and Kamran Khan general secretary of the People’s Youth Organisation (PYO), Peshawar division. According to a communiqué, Malik Qasim Khan and Irfan Afridi were elected as secretary information and deputy secretary information of the PYO, divisional chapter.

