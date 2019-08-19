Four family members killed in firing incident

SUKKUR: As many as four people of the same family were murdered and one got injured in a firing incident in Larkana over a dispute of a marriage proposal on the other day.

The report said unidentified gunmen opened fire on Yar Muhammad Jatoi (55), his wife Hajira (50) and his two sons Nadeem (27) and Ali Murad (31) and killed them on the spot, while their third son Gulzar Jatoi was critically injured in the limits of Walidad Police Station, at Yar Muhammad Colony in Larkana.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene after the incident. The police rushed and shifted the bodies and injured to the Chandka Medical College and Civil Hospital Larkana for medico-legal formalities. Fida Hussain Jatoi, the brother of the deceased, told the media persons that the armed men of Gadahi tribe was behind the incident.

Hussain identified one of the attackers as Naseer Ahmed Gadahi and said that he had got married with Shabira, daughter of the deceased Wali Muhammad Jatoi, but due to some domestic reasons, they later got separation. He said the accused Naseer along with his accomplices attacked his brother’s family.The police on the complaint of Fida Hussain registered an FIR against the alleged accused and his accomplices.