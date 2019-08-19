High quality squash coaching clinic held in Kohat

KARACHI: A high quality squash coaching clinic was held in Kohat in which 12 players of different age groups participated.

Khalid Atlas Khan conducted the clinic on the request of Kohat Squash Association president Faqir Awan. Khalid is a qualified World Squash Federation (WSF) Level-I tutor and Asian Squash Federation (ASF) coach.

He has a professional coaching experience of over 13 years and has served in many countries including Kuwait, India (Mumbai), Pakistan, Guatemala and China.

“The aim of this clinic was to encourage youth towards sports, develop squash and provide an opportunity to the talented players of Kohat to learn properly about the sport’s fundamentals,” said Khalid while talking to ‘The News’.

Khalid is also chairman sports of Southern Philippines Muslim & Non-Muslim Unity & Development Association (SPMUDA) for South Asia and Commissioner At-Large of SPMUDA World Team of Youth and Sports Development.