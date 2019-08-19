close
Mon Aug 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

High quality squash coaching clinic held in Kohat

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 19, 2019

KARACHI: A high quality squash coaching clinic was held in Kohat in which 12 players of different age groups participated.

Khalid Atlas Khan conducted the clinic on the request of Kohat Squash Association president Faqir Awan. Khalid is a qualified World Squash Federation (WSF) Level-I tutor and Asian Squash Federation (ASF) coach.

He has a professional coaching experience of over 13 years and has served in many countries including Kuwait, India (Mumbai), Pakistan, Guatemala and China.

“The aim of this clinic was to encourage youth towards sports, develop squash and provide an opportunity to the talented players of Kohat to learn properly about the sport’s fundamentals,” said Khalid while talking to ‘The News’.

Khalid is also chairman sports of Southern Philippines Muslim & Non-Muslim Unity & Development Association (SPMUDA) for South Asia and Commissioner At-Large of SPMUDA World Team of Youth and Sports Development.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports