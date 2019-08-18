PTF chief says Miley has big plans for Asia

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan says David Miley, a contender for the International Tennis Federation president’s post, has the urge to uplift the sport in Asia.

Miley is on a whirlwind tour of Asia to gather support for his credentials for the ITF post.

“Miley was very concerned about Asian tennis. He said nothing had been done in the past to develop the sport in the most populous continent. He has an urge to do a lot for Asia if he wins the election,” Saifullah said while referring to his “fruitful” meeting with Miley in Islamabad.

Miley has the experience of working in the ITF for over two decades and is considered as one of the favourites for the ITF post. It is for the very first time that a sitting International Tennis Federation president faces a three-pronged challenge in the September

27 elections.

Besides sitting ITF President David Haggerty (USA) and Miley, Anil Khanna of India and Czech Republic’s Ivo Kaderka are also running for the post.

“Miley definitely seems to be a practical man. His concern for Asian tennis is really welcoming. He has big plans for Asia which if implemented could turn out to be the beginning of a new era for the continent,” Saifullah said.

Miley visited the PTF Complex, where he met PTF Secretary Col (r) Gul Rehman and National Development Director Asim Shafik. He was briefed on the PTF’s different development programmes including Junior Tennis Initiative, coaches education programme and the junior development at the National Training Centre.

He also witnessed a training session at the National Training Centre and appreciated the efforts of the federation for development of tennis.

Miley spent 25 years at the ITF where he successfully oversaw different programmes including junior tennis and coaches education programme.

After staying in Islamabad for two days, Miley headed for Indonesia and will also visit other far eastern countries.