Motorway delays

I recently travelled with my family on the Hazara Motorway to reach Abbottabad; the motorway was to be inaugurated on August 14. It was quite a comfortable and time-saving option to use the Hazara Motorway. The JariKas-Shah Maqsood motorway was very comfortable and it took us only 15 minutes.

It was surprising to see the motorway closed from Shah Maqsood onward. We had to exit from The Shah Maqsood Interchange and use the old road to reach Abbottabad. That was a terrible experience and it took us an hour and a half to reach Abbottabad because of heavy traffic jams. Had the motorway been opened for traffic as per the announced schedule, we could have reached our destination max in 15 mins. The delay in inauguration is totally unjustified and led to a lot of trouble for commuters.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad