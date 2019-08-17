Solskjaer counting on Sanchez to make impact

MANCHESTER: Alexis Sanchez still has a future at Manchester United, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, despite speculation that the Premier League giants are trying to offload the unproductive Chilean.

Reports claim United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has repeatedly attempted to find a buyer for Sanchez. Sanchez has scored just five goals in 45 appearances for the club after netting a four-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth nearly £500,000 a week.

“Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard,” said Solskjaer. “These stories that he’s been put in the reserves? Of course he hasn’t, he’s part of our squad. “We don’t have the biggest forward line in numbers so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect because we expect him to come good at this club, he’s quality.”