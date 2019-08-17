close
Fri Aug 16, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2019

Security put on high alert across Punjab

National

LAHORE: The inspector general of police, Punjab, ordered a security high alert for all sensitive places, including worship places, in the province after a blast in a mosque in the Kuchlak area of Quetta.

The Lahore capital city police officer, all RPOs CPOs and DPOs were directed through wireless message by the by IG to visit the field and review security arrangements made for sensitive and important places.

The IG also directed the officers for effective search, sweep and combing operations in the sensitive areas. The inspector general of police, ordered tight security at the inter-province and inter-district check posts.

