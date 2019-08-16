SHC directs LEAs to file comments on plea against illegal detention

The Sindh High Court has directed federal and provincial law officers and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to file comments on a petition against the alleged enforced disappearance of a citizen from the Korangi area.

Petitioner Tana Bibi submitted that her son Akhtarullah had been picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies from the Korangi area on March 10, 2018 and his whereabouts were still unknown.

She submitted that police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies were not disclosing the whereabouts of the detainee and he was not being produced before any court of law.

She expressed apprehension about the life of the detainee and requested the court to direct the law enforcement agencies to produce the detainee before the court and provide details of cases if any against him.

Kidnap case

The Sindh High Court directed a district and sessions judge of District West to submit a progress report with regard to proceedings of a kidnapping and murder case against a former SSP of the police.

Petitioner Afzal Mohammad submitted that he had registered a criminal case against former SSP Niaz Khoso, his son and two others against the kidnapping and murder of his brother Irshad Ali and the trial was pending before the court. He submitted that his brother, who had a business dispute with the former SSP, was kidnapped from the Saddar area and later his body was found in Jherk area in Thatta on May 25, 2018.

He alleged that police and some judicial officers at the behest of the accused party were interfering in the investigation process and the trial proceedings. He requested the court to restrain the respondents from interfering in the trial proceedings of the case.

The court observed that the district and sessions court had been directed to file comments in the matter; however, the comments had not been filed yet and directed the district and sessions court of District West to file comments on the petition within 10 days.