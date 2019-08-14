Disallowing Aseefa to meet Zardari is NAB’s cruelty: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has termed unjust, brutal and callous decision of the NAB in disallowing Ms Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to meet her father despite court orders allowing her to meet her father for an extended period of time on the festive occasion of Eid.

Secretary General of the PPPP former Senator Farhatulah Babar addressing a press conference at media office Islamabad with Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman to the chairman PPP on Wednesday evening said that Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was turned back by the NAB officials when she went there today to meet her father under court orders. Earlier the Accountability Court Islamabad had ordered NAB that Ms Azra Fazal Pechehu, sister and all three children of Asif Ali Zardari namely Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Bakhtwar Bhutto Zardari and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari be facilitated to meet with Zardari, on physical remand with NAB, on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha for three days on August 12, 13 and 14 for extended period of time.

He said that on Wednesday afternoon when Aseefa Bhutto Zardari arrived at the NAB detention centre at the appointed time she was first made to shuttle from door to door before finally being told that she cannot meet her father.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari showed copy of the court order but it was disregarded by NAB authorities who turned her back.

By first permitting Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to visit her father in compliance with court orders and then, upon arrival at the detention centre, refusing her the meeting the NAB authorities have committed contempt of the court, he said.

While condemning the NAB highhandedness he said the party will agitate the matter at all available forums including the courts, the Parliament and the bar of public opinion, he said.

The audacity of power drunk NAB officials to flout the court orders to work as a tool of political re-engineering at the behest of the Prime Minister is shocking and will not go unchallenged.

Those who think that such shamefully strong arm tactics would break the spirit of Bhuttos must remember that Bhuttos are not made of wood that burns easily.

Just when the nation is raising voice against violation of human rights in Indian Held Kashmir such violations of the basic legal and human rights of Pakistani political prisoners only undermine a larger cause and directly play into the hands of enemies of Pakistan, he said.