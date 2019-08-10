CM orders action against transport owners for high fares

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered strict action against transporter owners involved in overcharging from passengers on Eidul Azha.

He has directed officers of the Transport Department and administration to personally visit bus terminals and check transport fares. He also directed provincial ministers to also check transport fares. He said, “Nobody will be allowed to fleece people on Eid,” he added.

The staff of the Transport Department in big and small cities has been directed to monitor transport fares and strict action will be taken against those who show negligence in the performance of their duties. The chief minister also took notice of malfunctioning water coolers and directed officers concerned to make them functional immediately. He said no dereliction would be tolerated in the provision of facilities for passengers of the Metro Bus Service. The chief minister presided over a meeting of the Transport Department and Punjab Mass Transit Authority. The matters of Metro Bus Services of Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi were also discussed in the meeting. The chief minister was also briefed about completion phases of the Orange Line Metro Train.

The chief minister directed immediate completion of the Orange Line Metro Train project keeping in view the facilities of the public. He also directed immediate construction and repair of roads connecting the Orange Line Train Tract on Thokar Niaz Beg.