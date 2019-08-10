Nawaz has all facilities in jail: Punjab govt

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday responded to the letter it received from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif regarding the facilities being provided to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in prison.

In a letter written by Shahbaz to the Punjab Chief Secretary Punjab, the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly demanded an explanation about the facilities provided to Nawaz. The letter was then forwarded to the Home Minister.

According to sources, the provincial government in its response said Nawaz continues to have the facility of an air-conditioner on the recommendations of the medical board. He is being provided with heater, television, table, chair and other exercise equipment.