China calls for maintaining status quo on Kashmir issue

BEIJING: China on Friday asserted that India must maintain status quo on issue of Kashmir for the cause of peace and stability in the region.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said at a weekly news briefing, that “ China has noticed the relevant statement of the Pakistan side. It is imperative that the parties stop the unilateral change of the status quo and avoid escalation.

We call on Pakistan and India to resolve disputes through dialogue and consultation and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability”, she added. Earlier, Chinese ambassador in Islamabad Yao Jing said that the unilateral decision of the Indian government, changing the status of Kashmir will have a very negative repercussion on peace and stability in the region.

“Indian government went to take a unilateral decision, changing the status of Kashmir, this will definitely have negative repercussion. They are closely watching the situation. Both Pakistan and China are working together to maintain peace and stability in the region.”