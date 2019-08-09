close
Sat Aug 10, 2019
The proper way

The recent episode of the appearance of controversial banners on the roads of the capital city needs to be viewed seriously. Why can’t the display of banners / posters in ICT or the entire country be formally regulated? In that, the desirous party would have to apply to the concerned civic body for permission to display banners in specified areas for a specified duration.

After the necessary approval, the concerned party would be responsible to comply by the standard, substance and maintenance of banners ensuring their removal on expiry of stipulated time, failing which a nominal fine may be levied. This would ensure state control, discipline , cleanliness and financial income – all badly needed in the country.

Haroon Sikandar Pasha

Islamabad

