Modi defends powder keg move in IHK

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday his powder keg move to strip the Kashmir region of its autonomy was necessary to stop "terrorism", as Pakistan voiced further outrage and the UN chief urged "maximum restraint."

Modi´s Hindu-nationalist government imposed direct rule on the Indian-held Kashmir on Monday, setting off a new crisis in one of the world´s most volatile security flashpoints. Speaking for the first time since the move, and with the people of Kashmir enduring a military lockdown, Modi hailed it as a "historic decision" that would bring peace to the region.

Modi said the special status had "not given anything other than terrorism, separatism, nepotism and big corruption".

But with Kashmir now fully part of the Indian union, the region would enjoy more jobs, corruption and red-tape, he said, adding that key infrastructure projects would be expedited.