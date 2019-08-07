CM Punjab National Karate from 22nd

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship 2019 will be staged at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall from August 22 to 25, 2019.

In this regard, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh chaired a meeting to discuss key matters relating to CM Punjab National Karate Championship 2019. The meeting was attended by Deputy Directors Shahid Nizami, Rauf Bajwa, qualified coach of Women Karate Federation and South Asian Karate Champion Uzma Asghar Aulakh and Vice-President Women Karate Federation Ada Jaffery.

Addressing the meeting, Adnan Arshad Aulakh told that teams from all the four provinces and Islamabad will participate in the 4-day championship. “Best facilities will be provided to participants of Chief Minister Punjab National Boys and Girls Karate Championship”. Aulakh further said that the game of karate will flourish among young generation after this national championship. “We are quite hopeful to find several talented male and female karate players through this grand event,” he added.