CDA chairman expresses concern over facilities at Capital Hospital

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amer Ali Ahmad visited the Capital Hospital and inspected all wards and medical facilities being provided to the patients.

The chairman expressed displeasure over improper cleanliness arrangements and inadequate medical facilities being provided at the hospital,

CDA chairman directed hospital management to improve overall cleanliness of the wards and ensure provision of improved medical facilities to the patients. He also expressed displeasure over all situation of the hospital and said that Capital Hospital was once counted in best medical facilities of the city, however, now due inadequate medical facilities, improper cleanliness situation and other problems patients have to face difficulties.

The chairman directed the management of capital hospital to improve overall situation of the hospital on immediate basis and also passed directions to allocate Rs20 million for the upkeep of the hospital. He further directed that upkeep work would be supervised by the Executive Director of the hospital and Director General Services.

CDA chairman also directed Director General Works to start work on construction of additional block of capital hospital by Friday and ensure its completion within given time frame so that increasing number of patients could be provided state of the art medical facility.

He also took notice of shortage of Doctors and Paramedical Staff and directed the Director General, HRD to approach Ministry of Interior to take up the matter of hiring of testing agency and necessary No Objection Certificate for recruitment before the Eid holidays so that after Eidul Azha recruitment process for recruiting doctors and paramedical staff could be initiated.

The chairman further directed the hospital management to plant trees at the open spaces so that the healthy environment at capital hospital could be provided. He said that visible change should be witnessed in terms of cleanliness and other facilities.

The CDA chairman will again visit capital hospital on Friday to inspect the performance in line with the directions issued during Wednesday’s visit.