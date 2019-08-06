Sharjeel approaches PCB for rehabilitation programme

LAHORE: Tainted cricketer Sharjeel Khan has approached the Pakistan Cricket Board with a plea that he may be provided with the rehabilitation programme for his return to cricket.

The PCB has in response asked the cricketer to first comply with the International Cricket Council anti-corruption conduct which asks the dubious behaviour cricketer to apologise for his wrongdoing publicly and then undergo programme by giving lectures on evils match-fixing.

Sharjeel in his letter to the PCB requested to allow him play cricket after completing the procedure. However, an official of the PCB anti-corruption unit made it clear that he has to first apologise publicly by admitting he was involved in match-fixing and then they will give him a programme of rehabilitation as laid out by the ICC.

Sharjeel for banned for two and a half years for his involvement in spot-fixing during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League after trials and marathon hearings he was found guilty of fixing and was banned along with several other cricketers.