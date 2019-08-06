close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
August 7, 2019

Turbat traffic

Newspost

 
August 7, 2019

This refers to the letter 'Dangerous U-turn' (August 6, 2019) by Engr Asim Nawab. I agree with the writer's points of view. Just in one day, we get several news stories about road accidents in various parts of the country. There are some major actions which cause road accidents like illegal parking, over speed, careless driving, broken roads, unavailability of traffic signals and many more.

As a resident of Turbat city, I would like to highlight that in our city we are also facing the same problem which needs the serious attention of the concerned authorities. So I request the ruling government to make the rules of traffic strict everywhere in the country so as to avoid such roads accidents which only claim lives.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat

