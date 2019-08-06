Most Pakistan shooters fall in rankings

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters lost important ranking positions in August. International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) and Asian Shooting Confederation (ASC) issued rankings for August, which shows that in shotgun category, Farrukh Nadeem fell from 91st to 96th spot in trap event. Aamer Iqbal lost four positions to be at 160th spot.

Usman Chand moved to 86th position from 79th spot in skeet event. Ahmed Usman moved to 137th position from 119th. In pistol category, however, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir retained his 15th position in 25-metre rapid fire event.

Khalil Akhtar rose to 33rd position from 34th. In rifle category, Zeeshan-ul-Farid moved to 178th from 179th position in 10-metre air rifle event.

In women category for the same event, Minhal Sohail jumped to 210th position from 212th. According to the rankings by ASC, Ghufran Adil lost four positions to be at the 26th spot in 50-metre 3-positions rifle event.

In the women category of the same event, Nadira Raees fell to 67th position from 54th. In 25-metre rapid fire pistol event, G M Bashir retained his 7th position, while Khalil Akhtar moved one position up to 14th.

In skeet event, Usman Chand retained his 9th position but Ahmed Usman lost three positions to be at 48th place. In the women category of the same event, Shahnoor Iqbal moved to 50th position from 39th.

In trap event, Farrukh Nadeem maintained his 24th position but Aamer Iqbal lost one position to be at 35th position. In 10-metre air rifle event, Zeeshan-ul-Farid lost 10 positions to reach the 87th rank.

Ghufran Adil also lost 10 positions to settle for 104th spot. In the women category of the same event, Minhal Sohail lost two positions to get 93rd rank. Nadira Raees moved to 125th spot from 116th. In 10-metre air pistol event, Rashid Idrees lost four positions to settle for 46th spot.