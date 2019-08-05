Paramedics laud Asad Qaiser’s efforts

MARDAN: The All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation on Monday lauded the efforts of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser for placing the Allied Health Professional (Paramedics) Council’s bill on the agenda of the cabinet for approval.

Addressing a meeting of the federation, its president Sharafatullah Yousafzai said that they were grateful to National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and the federal government for making efforts to set up the Allied Health Professional (Paramedics) Council.

Malik Yousaf, Malik Munir, Malik Zeeshan, Pervez Khan, Fazle Qayyum and others attended the meeting.The federation’s General Secretary Mohammad Arshad Khan also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking interest in the formation of the council.