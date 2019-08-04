Pakistan to move ICJ if India tries to quash IHK special status

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan would knock the doors of International Court of Justice (ICJ) besides taking other steps if India decides to quash the special status of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) since it would be defeating the position of the United Nations (UN) about the Kashmir dispute and blatant defiance of the UN Security Council’s resolution which were accepted by India as well.

Well-placed sources told The News here Sunday that Indian Supreme Court is likely to give verdict about an appeal filed by the fanatic Hindu zealots for separating Jammu from Kashmir and merging it into India mainland as a state while valley of Kashmir to be made part of union territory. It would abolish Article 370 of Indian constitution and 35-A that guarantees the special status of IHK.

Such judgment by the Indian Supreme Court could change the demography of IHK. Non-Muslims and non-Kashmiris could become majority in the occupied area as floodgate of their influx in IHK would be opened. The sources said that the Foreign Office will deliberate with the help of the legal experts at the earliest after the verdict is pronounced in New Delhi today (Monday).

It has already undertaken initial work about it, the sources said. The Foreign Office will submit its detailed recommendations to the government. The sources made it clear that Pakistan will not tolerate any such action by the Indian government since it would tarnish the historic position of Kashmir.



Pakistan being active party in the matter and arch supporter of people of Kashmir couldn’t afford to keep silent about it. Interestingly all political parties except the BJP have buried their hatchets and took a united stand to oppose tooth and nail such decision of altering status of IHK. They have already decided to launch statewide movement against any act of changing the status of Kashmir.