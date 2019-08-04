FBR issues notices to 3,200 tax evaders

SIALKOT: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued final recovery notices to 3,200 tax evaders for depositing their taxes.

These evaders, including the owners of the commercial centres, commercial plazas, markets, hotels, restaurants, marriage halls and industrial units

were still reluctant to deposit their prolonged pending taxes despite the passage of final date, in Gujranwala division’s all the six district, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.

They were the defaulters of Rs1.5 billion taxes as well, the officials added. The senior FBR officials said that the FBR special teams were scrutinising all the tax cases, saying that the FBR will also issue the same notices to 5,000 more tax payers for not submitting their tax returns or concealing the facts in this regard.