close
Mon Aug 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

‘Raise Kashmir issue at UN’

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 5, 2019

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan would accept such a mediation on Kashmir which supports plebiscite and the grant of self-determination to the Kashmiris.

He urged the government to convene an international conference on Kashmir and added that in case the government did not call a conference, the JI would do it. Addressing a representative meeting of overseas Pakistanis at Mansoora, he said that all the political parties of the country supported the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Therefore, he said, the government should raise the issue at the UN with full force and also appoint a permanent deputy foreign minister for highlighting the issue at world level.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar