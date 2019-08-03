Crops destroyed as River Chenab floodwater enters Jhang villages

JHANG: Crops cultivated on hundreds of acres were destroyed when the River Chenab floodwater entered 70 villages of the district.

Due to slow water discharge at Trimmu Barrage against the capacity, even low and medium flooded situation in the district, the floodwater speared in whole areas of between downstream of Rivaz Bridge and upstream of Trimmu Barrage.

As a result, floodwater started crossing Sargodha-Jhang Road and moving towards Jhang City’s flood safety wall.

The progressive farmer and DBA former president Sanaullah Ranjha said that flood upto 100,000 cusecs was beneficial to farmers rather than a calamity as it not only waters the sugarcane and paddy crops but also raises the underground water level for their tube-wells and brings rich silt to add to the soil fertility.

But this year, he added, because of slow water discharge at Trimmu Barrage and encroachment on pond areas, its level had been raised than river bed, floodwater remains intact in fields damaging crops badly.

The flood affectees had refused to leave their houses because the district administration did not provide them adequate shelter and food to flood victims, he alleged. Three small-sized empty tents had been installed at Nawaz Chowk, Circuit House and Ayub Chowk in the city, he told. He said that during a recent meeting at the DC Office, Punjab CM’s Advisor on Livestock Faisal Hayat had also highlighted slow discharge and pointed out that the Trimmu Barrage water discharge control was in the hands of unskilled staff.