Wedding show brings fun to audience

LAHORE : Living up to its catchline 7up’s “The Wedding Show with Saad Haroon” proved an evening full of laughs and a perfect weekend treat.

Held at the Ali Auditorium of the Ali Institute of Education on Saturday evening, the event attracted people from different walks of life where Saad Haroon, a noted stand-up comedian, actor and writer, won their hearts and minds all with his brilliant comic performance.

The comedy built around the theme ‘weddings’ saw Saad Haroon taking up married, unmarried and to-be married lives in a funny yet witty manner prompting the audience to burst into laughter on several occasions.

His comparison of traditional Pakistani Muslim weddings with those in the West and neighbouring India also got approval from the audience.

Saad Haroon kept the audience thoroughly engaged taking cue from their married and to-be married lives who in return happily took the jokes and enjoyed.

There was power breakdown for a short while before Saad arrived on the stage and he didn’t even miss this opportunity to make the audience laugh.

Another interesting occasion was when someone introduced himself as a businessman to Saad Haroon who wasted no time to take up the ongoing drive of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for a documented economy.

Another attraction of the event was Saad talking to the cast of the upcoming movie ‘Parey Hut Love’ including Maya Ali, Shehryar Munawar, Zara Noor Abbas, Shahbaz Shigri and Ahmed Ali Butt.

They talked about the upcoming movie and their respective roles.

In terms of time management, the show, however, could not catch up even the brand name as it started around 7:20pm.

The start at seven in the evening would have echoed well with the 7up event though the official time on the invite was 6:00pm

It is pertinent to mention here the third edition of 7up’s Pakistan Wedding Show will be held at the Expo Center, Johar Town, from August 24 to August 25, 2019.