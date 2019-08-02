Wahab also set to retire from Test cricket

LAHORE: A couple of days after Mohammad Amir retired from Test cricket, another Pakistan pacer – Wahab Riaz – is all set to say goodbye to the longer format of the game on Friday.

With the announcement prediction of former pacer Shoaib Akhtar came true who showing surprise over Ami’s retirement claimed that he sees Wahab and Hassan Ali also retiring form Test cricket.

The 34-year-old has approached Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani about his decision, and will make a formal announcement after coming back to Pakistan as he is currently participating in a T20 league in Canada.

Wahab Riaz picked up 83 wickets in 27 matches in his ten-year Test career. Let it be known that 27-year-old Mohammad Amir had earlier announced retirement from Test cricket, and was criticized by former pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar had said that it was time for Amir to pay back Pakistan after spot-fixing ban. Former captain Wasim Akram was also surprised over Amir’s decision. “To me Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it’s the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England,” Wasim Akram said.