Malik Mohammad Saad Shaheed remembered

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 1500 officers and officials have laid down their lives in the line of duty while fighting valiantly for the cause of this land. Each one of them has a unique story of courage and bravery; each one of them has matchlessly contributed in rewriting the history of policing and law enforcement with blood. One such unique story is that of Malik Mohammad Saad Khan whose commitment to the cause and devotion to the duty immortalized him forever.

Having worked closely with him in different capacities including as under-training officer, as ASP and eventually as SSP, I found him a man of selfless devotion and a brave commander who had the capability to deliver even in the toughest situations. He was SSP Peshawar when I and my batch mate Mazhar Kakakhel reported for under-training period. Despite his hectic schedule he would always take out time to ensure that his under-training officers were actually learning. I remember he would urge upon integrity and that too unquestionable integrity. He would urge his officers to be accessible to public and address their grievances. Our relationship with him grew stronger from that onwards; and whenever needed we consulted him, sought his guidance and always looked upto him.As SSP Peshawar he had the full support of his dear friend Mohammad Azam Khan, the then DC Peshawar. They would run around whole day in one vehicle, visit different areas needing intervention and get things done on spot. Above petty biases and prejudices, the duo was a success story of team work.

Malik Saad was a hard task master, meant business and always strived hard to ensure better public service delivery. But as an individual, he was a man of cheerful disposition; a gentle, kind-hearted person who was full of life and energy. He had an excellent sense of humour, was full of wit and had a fine taste of music, art and literature. As Administrator Municipal Corporation, he had arranged a number of events as part of the then NWFP’s centenary celebrations. On one occasion, some singers of national fame were invited for an evening function. We received and hosted them in Civil Officers Mess. When he started discussing different genres of music the singers were amazed at his level of knowledge about music and poetry.

Blessed are the people who are sources of support, encouragement and consolation for their colleagues and subordinates. I saw many officers and junior colleagues in his office cribbing about their personal issues; and then requesting him for intervention and he would gladly oblige, but as per merit. His office quite often looked like a hujra and he would always happily host everyone. While he was very supportive yet he was merit conscious too. I saw him refusing a request for a foreign course by an officer, who was otherwise very close to him, on the ground that he had recently attended one; and that someone else deserved this opportunity.

Owing to his managerial skills and entrepreneurial capabilities, he was posted as Administrator Peshawar Municipal Corporation and subsequently was made first Director General of the newly established City Development and Municipal Department (CDMD). With his innovative ideas, creativity and futuristic vision, he outstandingly proved his worth; as Peshawar witnessed some major changes; main roads were widened, encroachments were removed and CDMD became a vibrant public service department under his dynamic leadership. This made him extremely popular and the people of Peshawar highly appreciated all those steps and still remember his work with a great sense of gratitude.

On 27th Jan 2017, (7th of Muharram) I met him in office; and it was decided that we would meet up in CIA office that night to discuss another important under investigation case. I never knew that I was meeting him last time. At that time, it looked so normal. I never knew that after twenty four hours, I would be investigating his case and would be preparing to attend a high level meeting to discuss the security situation in Peshawar in the aftermath of martyrdom of Malik Saad. But it was so destined. That evening, he went to check the security arrangements for Muharram procession; and there he was struck by the suicide bomber lurking in the dark in that narrow, poorly-lit street. That was it. In a split second, we had lost the Chief of Capital City Police along with some other fine officers and public representatives. The entire city and the entire police force instantly thronged the Lady Reading Hospital where the bodies were lying. It was a terrible scene, unimaginable and unforgettable. In the hospital, I passed by his body twice but could not recognize him as I was so badly petrified.I saw police officers, who loved him so dearly, crying and saluting his body. I saw the people of the city bitterly weeping, the senior police leadership was shell shocked and the Government of the day was trying to come to terms as one of its finest officers and head of capital city had been targeted. That place and that scene still haunt me. Last Muharram when I visited that area as CCPO to inspect the security arrangements, the whole episode flashed before my eyes.

Malik Saad was a great leader who believed in team work. He had the passion to serve the masses and therefore always tried to introduce public-friendly policies. This made him popular amongst masses invariably where ever he served. For instance, when he was posted out of Buner, people took to the streets; rejecting his transfer order.

People of this province still fondly remember him and greatly admire his contribution towards the peace and prosperity of this area.