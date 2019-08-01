FBR creates post of DG Anti-Benami Initiative

ISLAMABAD: In order to place administrative oversight, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has created a post of Director General (DG) Anti-Benami Initiative (ABI) with the claim to ensure efficient and effective implementation of the law.

This position of DG-ABI would act as a bridge between anti-benami zones and FBR, between zones and adjudication authorities and among all the anti-benami zones as well.

According to office order issued by the FBR on Thursday, in order to facilitate the authorities and to ensure efficient and effective implementation of anti-benami law the office of DG-ABI is being raised to ensure smooth and effective implementation and enforcement of Anti-Benami Act, 2017. Without any interference in their respective legal domains, this administrative structure would provide the following support to anti-benami zones.

i) DG-ABI would act as FBR’s focal office for proper implementation of Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 2017.

ii) Establishment of administrative hierarchy for the newly created anti-benami zones at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.