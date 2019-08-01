All Pak players crash out of World Juniors squash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: All Pakistani players crashed out of the World Juniors Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.
Farhan Hashmi was smashed by ¾th seed Mostafa El Serty of Egypt 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in just 29 minutes in the pre-quarters.
Farhan was the only Pakistani player to have reached the pre-quarter-finals after winning against 13/16th seed Thomas Rosini of the USA 11-9, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8 in 51 minutes in the third round.
Earlier, 5/8th seed Yehia Elnawasany of Egypt thrashed Noor Zaman 11-9, 11-7, 14-12 in just 30 minutes in the third round. Unseeded Ben Smith of England overpowered 13/16th seed Haris Qasim 2-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7 in 63 minutes.
