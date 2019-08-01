close
Fri Aug 02, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2019

All Pak players crash out of World Juniors squash

Sports

KARACHI: All Pakistani players crashed out of the World Juniors Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Farhan Hashmi was smashed by ¾th seed Mostafa El Serty of Egypt 11-6, 11-5, 11-7 in just 29 minutes in the pre-quarters.

Farhan was the only Pakistani player to have reached the pre-quarter-finals after winning against 13/16th seed Thomas Rosini of the USA 11-9, 11-7, 4-11, 11-8 in 51 minutes in the third round.

Earlier, 5/8th seed Yehia Elnawasany of Egypt thrashed Noor Zaman 11-9, 11-7, 14-12 in just 30 minutes in the third round. Unseeded Ben Smith of England overpowered 13/16th seed Haris Qasim 2-11, 8-11, 11-2, 11-6, 11-7 in 63 minutes.

