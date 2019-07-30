Four martyred, 30 wounded in Quetta blast

QUETTA: At least four people were martyred and as many as 30 injured in an explosion targeting a police vehicle here on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

A senior police official, Abdul Razzaq Cheema, said the explosion took place near a police vehicle in one of the busiest neighbourhoods of the provincial capital. The police said terrorists planted explosives in a motorcycle and parked it near the vehicle before it was detonated.

Images from the scene showed blood on the ground and several damaged vehicles, including the police truck and multiple motorcycles parked near the blast area.

The wounded and dead were taken to Civil Hospital, where officials confirmed the toll. The hospital’s medical superintendent said six of the injured were critical. An additional station house officer was also among the injured, a police official said.