PU announces BA/BSc toppers; result today

LAHORE :Punjab University on Tuesday announced the top position holders of BA/BSc Annual Examination 2019, according to which, BSc student Noshaba Zafar (Roll number 082275) got overall first position and obtained 714 marks. BSc student Iqra Anmol (Roll number 059618) got second position by securing 682 marks while BSc student Abeeha Fatima (Roll number 074640) stood third by securing 673 marks.

In BA, Tooba Afzal (Roll number 044347) stood first by securing 646 marks. While Aneezah Ahmad (Roll number 065940) stood second by securing 631 marks and Sadaf Faryad (Roll number 075658) stood third and obtained 628 marks.

Punjab University will organise result announcement and prize-distribution ceremony for position holders today (Wednesday) at 11am at Al-Raazi Hall. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar will be the chief guest on the occasion.

uniform charter for public universities: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz has said that the government wants to bring all the public sector universities under uniform charter to manage their administrative affairs.

The minister said this while addressing the meeting of Jhang University Syndicate here on Tuesday. According to a handout, Jhang University Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Muneer, Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid and others attended the meeting.

The minister said it was not easy to manage the sub-campuses far away from the main campuses in remote areas therefore the government was planning to attach all the sub-campuses with the universities in the same district. “We are discouraging the concept of opening sub-campuses. The government colleges could only be affiliated with the universities located in the same district,” he added.

He also said a world class university to be established in every division which would look after all the universities in the respective division. Government has allocated funds in current budget for six new universities.

He said different subjects according to the demand of job market would be offered in the community colleges whereas two-year associate degree would soon replace two-year graduation degree, he added.