Couple dies in train accident

SARGODHA: A man and his wife died when a train hit their motorcycle in Silanwali police limits on Monday. According to police, Sandal Express hit Muhammad Iqbal of Chiniot and his wife Zainab, 40, and nephew Noman Ali, 8 when they were crossing a level crossing on a motorcycle near Chak 136/SB. As a result, Zainab died on the spot and her husband and Nouman sustained injuries and were shifted to THQ hospital where Iqbal also died. Police handed over the bodies to the heirs.