Punjab Powerlifting, Kick-Boxing from today

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab’s Punjab Inter-Division Powerlifting and Kick-Boxing Boys and Girls Championships will begin at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest at opening ceremony. The players from all nine divisions will compete in 59kg, 66kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 93 kg, 105 kg, 120 kg, and plus 120 kg weight category competitions during the 2-day championship. DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement on Monday, informed that all the arrangements have been completed to hold the championship smoothly. “These Championships will be a golden opportunity for young players to show their talent. The successful players will be awarded medals at the closing ceremony”. Mehboob visits Sports Complex at Murree: Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob visited the under-construction Sports Complex at Dhobi Ghat, Murree on Monday. He was accompanied by Divisional Officer Sports Rawalpindi Malik Waqar Hussain and District Sports Officer Shams Tauheed Abbasi during visit. The sports venues of 7-a-side synthetic football, volleyball and basketball are under construction at Dhobi Ghat Sports Complex. Secretary Sports Punjab was informed that the 50 per cent construction work has been completed in sports complex.