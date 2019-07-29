China’s first cyber-dissident given 12-year jail term: court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China’s first “cyber-dissident”, whose website reported on sensitive topics including human rights, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday for leaking state secrets, a court said.
Huang Qi ran a website called “64 Tianwang” -- named after the bloody June 4, 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protesters.
His sentence is one of the harshest meted out to a dissident since President Xi Jinping came to power in 2012, according to court records.
